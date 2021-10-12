Report: Jon Gruden Used Anti-Gay, Misogynistic Language In Additional Emails

Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In addition to racist remarks about DeMaurice Smith, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden used "misogynistic and homophobic language over several years to denigrate people around the game and to mock some of the league's momentous changes," according to the New York Times' Ken Belson and Katherine Rosman.

The comments were made in messages to former Washington Football team president Bruce Allen and others, and were unearthed when the NFL investigated allegations of workplace misconduct within the WFT organization.

Over the course of the exchanges, Gruden referred to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell as a "f----t" and a "clueless anti football p---y," per Belson and Rosman. He also suggested Goodell had leaned on former St. Louis Rams coach Jeff Fisher to draft "q---rs" after the franchise made Michael Sam the first publicly out player selected in the NFL draft in 2014.

Gruden currently coaches Carl Nassib, the first active player to come out as gay.

According to the New York Times, the 58-year-old voiced his opinion on a number of topics:

"In numerous emails during a seven-year period ending in early 2018, Gruden criticized Goodell and the league for trying to reduce concussions and said that Eric Reid, a player who had demonstrated during the playing of the national anthem, should be fired. In several instances, Gruden used a homophobic slur to refer to Goodell and offensive language to describe some N.F.L. owners, coaches and journalists who cover the league."

The Wall Street Journal's Andrew Beaton initially reported that Gruden said in an email that Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association, had "lips the size of michellin tires."

Smith, who is Black, addressed the situation Monday in a series of tweets:

Shortly after Beaton published his report, Raiders owner Mark Davis said Gruden's comment about Smith was "disturbing and not what the Raiders stand for."

Gruden told Beaton he uses the phrase "rubber lips" as a description of people he believes to be lying, adding that he doesn't "have a racial bone in my body."

Following Las Vegas' 20-9 loss to the Chicago Bears, he apologized again and said he's "not a racist":

ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Sunday the NFL had forwarded more correspondence from Gruden to the Raiders. Gruden acknowledged to Mortensen having used an expletive in reference to Goodell. He also said he had been frustrated with some team owners because "they were keeping players and coaches from doing what they love with a lockout."

Beaton reported Friday that the league was examining the matter and "discussing Gruden's status with the club."

Rod Graves, executive director of the Fritz Pollard Alliance, issued a statement Monday calling for the Raiders and the NFL to "address this matter with a remedy commensurate with these painful words."