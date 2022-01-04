Ja Morant Should Be in Conversation for Best PG in NBA, Grizzlies' Desmond Bane Says

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane paid teammate Ja Morant a huge compliment Tuesday following the Grizzlies' 118-104 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Morant was central to the victory with 36 points, eight assists and six rebounds, leading Bane to make the following comment, per ESPN's Tim Bontemps:

"He's special. People debate whether or not he should be an All-Star, but I think we should be debating whether he's the best point guard in the league. I don't think it's any question he's an All-Star. The real conversation is, 'Is he the best point guard in the league?'"

With Morant leading the way, the Grizzlies are in the midst of a Western Conference-best five-game winning streak, and they find themselves in fourth place in the conference at 24-14.

The 22-year-old Morant showed flashes of brilliance in his first two NBA seasons after going No. 2 in the 2019 NBA draft, including winning the 2019-20 NBA Rookie of the Year award, but he has truly come into his own this season.

Through 26 games, Morant is averaging a career-high 25.1 points per contest, crushing his previous mark of 19.1 set last season. He is also putting up 6.7 assists, 5.7 rebounds, 1.8 three-pointers made and 1.4 steals per game.

Perhaps most impressively, Morant has immensely improved his scoring efficiency, shooting 49.2 percent from the field and 40.4 percent from beyond the arc after shooting 44.9 percent and 30.3 percent, respectively, last season.

When Morant arrived in Memphis, the Grizzlies had missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons and were coming off a 33-49 campaign.

After improving to 34-39 in his rookie season, the Grizzlies took another step forward last season by going 38-34 and reaching the playoffs.

The Grizzlies entered play Tuesday as one of only four teams in the Western Conference with at least 20 wins, so barring an unforeseen collapse, the Grizz will be back in the playoffs again this season.

Morant also feels like a virtual lock to earn his first All-Star nod given his statistical output and the fact that the Grizzlies are among the NBA's most-pleasant surprises.

While it would be difficult to put Morant ahead of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks as far as NBA point guards are concerned, he may belong in the conversation with Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers, Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks and Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns.

That is a highly impressive distinction for a player in his third NBA season, and if he continues to progress at his current rate, he may find himself at or near the top in the not-too-distant future.