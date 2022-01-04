Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley Set for WWE Title Match at 2022 Royal Rumble

FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

Bobby Lashley won a No. 1 Contender's Fatal-4-Way match in the main event of Monday Night Raw to earn the right to face WWE champion Brock Lesnar at the 2022 Royal Rumble.

Lashley defeated fellow Raw superstars Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Big E after hitting three Spears on each of his opponents and pinning Owens.

Lesnar won the title in the main event of Saturday's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event. He was originally scheduled to face universal champion Roman Reigns, but Reigns was pulled from the event after testing positive for COVID-19 on the day of the show.

Lesnar was inserted into the WWE title match, making it a Fatal-5-Way against Lashley, Rollins, Owens and E. He pinned Big E after hitting his patented F-5 finisher, which came as a massive surprise considering Lesnar wasn't originally expected to be in the match and E's run with the belt lasted just a little over three months.

Lashley won the WWE Championship for the first time in his career this past March before losing it to Big E in September. He and Lesnar have never faced each other in a one-on-one match. In fact, the Fatal-5-Way at WWE Day 1 is the only time the two of them have ever interacted on WWE television. Lashley was the only person in the match not to get hit with an F-5 from Lesnar.

The 2022 Royal Rumble will be held Jan. 29. Last year's winners were Edge on the men's side and Bianca Belair on the women's side.