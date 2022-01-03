NBA Announces Makeup Dates for Nets, Warriors, Bulls, More Teams Impacted by COVID-19

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The NBA had a total of 11 games postponed last month because of COVID-19.

On Monday, the league announced makeup dates for each game, including new dates for future games affected by the rescheduling.

According to the Associated Press' Tim Reynolds (h/t Yahoo Sports), the team with the most rescheduled games is the Toronto Raptors with six. The Chicago Bulls are next with five, followed by the Brooklyn Nets' four. In all, 18 teams had at least one game date changed.

A potential issue caused by the numerous adjustments is that seven teams will have at least one run of four games in five nights. The original NBA schedule didn't have any such stretches for any team, but the league was left with no choice because of the postponements.

"The objective and priority here was to avoid teams playing three games in three nights and look for a middle-ground approach," NBA executive vice president Evan Wasch said, per Reynolds.

The NBA had up to 125 players in the league's health and safety protocols midway through last week. That number dropped to under 90 players as of Monday afternoon. There's also a number of coaches, assistants and organization members in the protocols.

Wasch said the league isn't anticipating another round of postponements like they had in December:

"We think we're sort of over the hump in terms of the meat of the postponements. Hopefully, knock on wood, we won't have any. But we certainly don't expect another rash of them like we had, and so we thought it made sense to now put those 11 games back on the schedule."