Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley Feud Reportedly Planned Following WWE Day 1 PPV

WWE is reportedly putting the Brock Lesnar-Roman Reigns feud on the backburner.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (via Ringside News) said Sunday the plan appears to be Lesnar moving on to feud with Bobby Lashley.

“So with Lesnar as champion the next step is Lesnar vs. Lashley," Meltzer said. "You could tell as they teased that glare at the end. So, and the match was booked specifically for that direction, because Big E was the one who was pinned. Because if it wasn’t Big E who was pinned then you’d want to go with Lesnar vs. Big E.”

Lesnar was inserted into the WWE championship Fatal Five-Way match at Saturday's Day 1 event after Reigns tested positive for COVID-19 and shockingly won the title, pinning Big E after an F5.

Lashley and Lesnar had several interactions during the match, with The Almighty being the only person who did not wind up taking an F5. The two have never had a one-on-one match in WWE despite often being compared to one another.

It's unclear where the storylines are headed, in large part because WWE seemingly changed things on the fly midday Saturday after Reigns' positive test. Lesnar and Reigns were set to renew their longstanding rivalry, and it seemed like there was a near-guarantee of Paul Heyman involvement.

The Lesnar-Reigns-Heyman angle has been running for several months and has been one of the best-received WWE programs in years. It's possible WWE will run Lesnar vs. Lashley at the Royal Rumble as a holding pattern for a WrestleMania match between Lesnar and Reigns.

The health of Reigns and his comfort returning to the road will likely play a factor in any decision. Reigns is immunocompromised because of his previous treatment for chronic myeloid leukemia, and he took multiple months off at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic as a safety precaution.