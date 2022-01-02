X

    WWE Rumors: Drew McIntyre Written off TV at Day 1 PPV to Rehab Lingering Neck Injury

    Drew McIntyre is reportedly dealing with a legitimate neck injury and will be out for an undisclosed period, per PW Insider (via Wrestling Inc's Marc Middleton).

    McIntyre was written off WWE programming during Saturday's Day 1 event when he was attacked by Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss backstage after beating Moss earlier in the show. 

    PW Insider reported McIntyre has been dealing with a lingering neck injury for "several weeks" and will consult with doctors on how to proceed. WWE is reportedly hopeful McIntyre will not miss extended time.

    McIntyre has been a stalwart of WWE programming over the course of the pandemic, reigning as champion for most of the ThunderDome era before taking on a workhorse role that saw him wrestle 95 matches in 2021. 

    Despite dealing with the neck injury, McIntyre has wrestled nearly every week on television and has been a fixture at house shows. 

    WWE will hope the assessment of his condition is promising and he can get back into the fold quickly. 

