WWE Rumors: Drew McIntyre Written off TV at Day 1 PPV to Rehab Lingering Neck Injury

WWE Rumors: Drew McIntyre Written off TV at Day 1 PPV to Rehab Lingering Neck InjuryJanuary 2, 2022
Drew McIntyre is reportedly dealing with a legitimate neck injury and will be out for an undisclosed period, per PW Insider (via Wrestling Inc's Marc Middleton).
McIntyre was written off WWE programming during Saturday's Day 1 event when he was attacked by Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss backstage after beating Moss earlier in the show.
WWE @WWE
INJURY UPDATE: <a href="https://twitter.com/DMcIntyreWWE?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DMcIntyreWWE</a> suffered a cervical neck strain with severe contusions. <br><br>Upon further evaluation by medical staff he will have a follow-up with an orthopedic cervical specialist. <a href="https://t.co/5Bju1faAW8">pic.twitter.com/5Bju1faAW8</a>
PW Insider reported McIntyre has been dealing with a lingering neck injury for "several weeks" and will consult with doctors on how to proceed. WWE is reportedly hopeful McIntyre will not miss extended time.
McIntyre has been a stalwart of WWE programming over the course of the pandemic, reigning as champion for most of the ThunderDome era before taking on a workhorse role that saw him wrestle 95 matches in 2021.
Despite dealing with the neck injury, McIntyre has wrestled nearly every week on television and has been a fixture at house shows.
WWE will hope the assessment of his condition is promising and he can get back into the fold quickly.