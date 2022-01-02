Kevin Durant Says Nets Played With 'F--ked Up Attitude' in Loss to Clippers

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant blasted his team's "f--ked up attitude" after Saturday's 120-116 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

"We just relaxed too much," Durant told reporters. "We get up 10, miss a layup or turn the ball over, and they get a fast break, give up a three, straight-line drive—like coach [Steve Nash] said, we didn't deserve to win this game. We came in here with a f--ked-up attitude. Thinking we were just going to walk into a W."

The Nets allowed the Clippers to score 40 fourth-quarter points as part of a comeback win after Brooklyn led by as many as 13 points. Eric Bledsoe led the way with 27 points, as the Clippers were playing with Paul George, Nicolas Batum and Kawhi Leonard out because of injuries and Luke Kennard and Ivica Zubac in health and safety protocols. Marcus Morris Sr. was also out for rest.

