Wizards' Kyle Kuzma Jokes DeMar DeRozan 'Told Me to Hold My Beer' After Game-Winner

Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

After Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma hit a go-ahead bucket with 3.3 seconds remaining in Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls, DeMar DeRozan wasn't ready to call it quits as he sent the home team packing with a game-winning three from the left corner.

That prompted Kuzma to joke about DeRozan's heroics during his postgame meeting with reporters:

DeRozan's game-winning buzzer-beater was his second straight of the sort. He also drilled a game-winner at the buzzer in Friday's 108-106 win over the Indiana Pacers.

The 32-year-old entered Saturday's contest averaging 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from deep. He is averaging 28.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists on Chicago's current seven-game winning streak.

The Bulls are first in the Eastern Conference with a 24-10 record.