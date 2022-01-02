Quin Snyder Says Warriors' Draymond Green Belongs in NBA MVP Conversation

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder told reporters Saturday that he believes Draymond Green belongs in the MVP conservation this season:

"He's an unbelievable player and I think he's showing that this year," Snyder said ahead of his team's game against the Golden State Warriors.

Golden State entered Saturday with the best record in the NBA at 27-7, although it's Stephen Curry who gets most of the MVP buzz with his average of 27.7 points per game.

Green averages just 8.4 points, but he fills up the stat sheet with 7.9 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. His 2.2 defensive win shares this season ranks second in the NBA behind only Rudy Gobert's, per Basketball Reference.

Snyder credited Green as a "unique" player who impacts the game with passing, defense and leadership.

Even if it's not enough for the 31-year-old to win the MVP award, Green's play should be enough to at least get him back into the All-Star Game for the first time since 2017-18.