    Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Enters COVID-19 Protocols; Out vs. Mavericks

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 1, 2022

    AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck

    Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dallas Mavericks after being placed in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols on Saturday.

    Gilgeous-Alexander leads OKC in scoring at 22.7 points per game through 31 appearances during the 2021-22 season.

