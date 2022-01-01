Bulls Rumors: Mac McClung Agrees to 2nd 10-Day Contract With CHI

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls reportedly re-signed guard Mac McClung to a second 10-day contract as they continue to deal with injuries and COVID-19 protocol absences.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the news Saturday ahead of the Bulls' New Year's Day road game against the Washington Wizards.

Chicago has five players, including starting point guard Lonzo Ball, and head coach Billy Donovan on the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols list. The rotation is further hampered by a foot injury to combo guard Alex Caruso.

McClung received limited playing time during the first 10-day deal. He played three minutes off the bench in Wednesday's win over the Atlanta Hawks, making his only shot from the field to finish with two points.

The 22-year-old Texas Tech product went undrafted in July before joining the Los Angeles Lakers for summer league. He joined the G League's South Bay Lakers after being waived in October.

He averaged 19.5 points, 6.2 assists, 3.6 rebounds, 1.9 threes and 1.3 steals across 13 appearances for South Bay. He also shot 39.7 percent from beyond the arc.

McClung should see more playing time during his second 10-day contract if Caruso remains sidelined as Chicago plays four games over the next nine nights.

If the Virginia native doesn't ultimately land a full-time deal for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign, he should quickly find another opportunity in the G League.

Meanwhile, the Bulls have done well to navigate their recent COVID-19 issues that led to the postponement of three games in mid-December.

They're riding a six-game winning streak into Saturday's clash with the Wizards, which has improved their record to an Eastern Conference-leading 23-10.