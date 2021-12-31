X

    Warriors' Klay Thompson Feels 'Very Close' to Return from Injury, Wants Home Debut

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 1, 2022

    Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

    Golden State Warriors star guard Klay Thompson told reporters on Friday he's close to returning from the torn right Achilles that has kept him out of action for over a year. 

    And he wants to do it in from of his home fans:

    Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

    Klay Thompson said he feels “very close”<br><br>-Target date? “That’s up to Mr. Celebrini.”<br><br>-Set on it being a home return? “Yeah. I want it to be in front of our fans. They deserve it.” <a href="https://t.co/xx8f4tUKQF">pic.twitter.com/xx8f4tUKQF</a>

