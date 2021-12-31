Clippers HC Tyronn Lue Enters COVID-19 Protocols; Out vs. Raptors

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue entered the NBA's health and safety protocols Friday.

Lue will not coach against the Toronto Raptors on Friday night. Assistant Brian Shaw will take over as the acting head coach.

Lue is in his second season as head coach of the Clippers, who have an 18-17 record, good for sixth place in the Western Conference.

L.A. is also scheduled to play Saturday against the Brooklyn Nets and Monday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Lue could miss those games as well, although no official announcement has been made.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday that the NBA has adjusted its health and safety protocols to be in line with new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) this week.

Per Wojnarowski, NBA team members who test positive for COVID-19 can now exit isolation in five days rather than seven if certain requirements are met.

Every team has been impacted by COVID-19 in recent weeks as the omicron variant spreads.

According to the NBA's official list, three Clippers players are in health and safety protocols: guards Reggie Jackson, Brandon Boston Jr. and Jay Scrubb.

L.A. is coming off a 91-82 win over the Boston Celtics, but the Clips have struggled of late, losing five of their past seven games.

The Clippers made it to the Western Conference Finals last season in Lue's first year at the helm, but the absence of Kawhi Leonard this season because of a torn right ACL has hurt the team.

Still, the Clippers are in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race. Only six teams in the conference own a record better than .500.