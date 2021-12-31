GoFundMe for Jeff Dickerson's Son Parker Raises over $1M After Death of ESPN Reporter

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A GoFundMe for Parker Dickerson, the 11-year-old son of late ESPN reporter Jeff Dickerson, reached over $1 million in donations Friday.

The fund has seen an outpouring of support across the NFL, with the community coming together after Dickerson died Tuesday of colon cancer at age 43. Caitlin Dickerson, the wife of Jeff Dickerson and mother of Parker, previously died of cancer in 2019.

"Many people have reached out wanting to know how they can support Parker. We set up this fund to do exactly that," the GoFundMe page reads. "Please know that every dollar raised will directly support Parker’s education, health and welfare…and yes, his athletics. Parker will continue to be surrounded by many fans—doting grandparents Sandy & George, Grandma Patty, aunts, uncles and cousins. We hope this fund becomes a lasting tribute to a loving father, son, a great brother-in-law, uncle, professional, coach, colleague and friend."

Jeff Dickerson was a longtime ESPN reporter who covered the Chicago Bears. ESPN deputy editor for digital NFL coverage Heather Burns called Dickerson "one of the most positive people you will ever meet."

The GoFundMe page says an anonymous donor will also donate $60,000 to The V Foundation for cancer research in Dickerson's honor.

You can donate to Parker Dickerson's GoFundMe here.