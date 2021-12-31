WFT RB Antonio Gibson Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List; Out vs. Eagles

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

The Washington Football Team placed running back Antonio Gibson on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, ruling him out for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Guard Ereck Flowers Sr. was also placed on the reserve list for the season's penultimate game.

