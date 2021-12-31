Kevin Durant Downplays Trash Talk with Joel Embiid: 'He Didn't Really Say Nothing'

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid got in each other's faces before the Philadelphia 76ers big man waved goodbye during Thursday's matchup, but the Brooklyn Nets star didn't have a problem with the back-and-forth.

Durant told reporters after Philadelphia's 110-102 victory the incident with Embiid was in "the name of the game."

"He didn't really say nothing," Durant continued. "… We just respect each other so much that natural competitive fire comes out."

Embiid echoed the sentiments:

While the spat may have generated the headlines, it was an impressive win for the 76ers.

Embiid finished with 34 points, seven rebounds and three steals, while Tyrese Maxey added 25 points, seven rebounds and four assists in a supporting role. Durant had 33 points for Brooklyn, while James Harden was dominant with a triple-double of 33 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals.

The 76ers have won three in a row to improve to 19-16 and now have a win over the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed.