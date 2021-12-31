Chris Bosh Jokes About Return to Heat After Mario Chalmers Signs 10-Day Contract

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The Miami Heat signed Mario Chalmers to a 10-day contract on Thursday, and now Chris Bosh wants to get the band back together.

Bosh, a Hall of Famer who spent six seasons in Miami, joked that he wants Chalmers to try to convince the Heat to sign him, adding that he's still in shape.

Chalmers spent eight seasons in Miami and played six alongside Bosh. The two helped the Heat win back-to-back NBA titles in 2012 and 2013.

Chalmers hasn't played in the NBA since the 2017-18 season, while Bosh announced his retirement in February 2019. Bosh missed the entire 2016-17 season due to blood clots and never returned to the league.

During his six seasons with the Heat, Bosh averaged 18.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Chalmers, meanwhile, averaged 8.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists in eight seasons in Miami.