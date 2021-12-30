Manchester City's Joao Cancelo Says He Was Attacked, Robbed While With Family

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Manchester City star Joao Cancelo said he was the victim of an assault and robbery Thursday.

The right back shared a photo of an injury he suffered during the attack and said four men assaulted him and "tried to hurt my family." He said his family was unharmed, but the men stole his jewelry.

Manchester City issued a statement on the matter:

The robbery came one day after City's 1-0 victory over Brentford in the Premier League. Cancelo started and played all 90 minutes in the win.

Thanks to that result and Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion, City has an eight-point lead atop the league table.

Cancelo has been a key figure for the side. The 27-year-old has one goal and four assists in 19 Premier League appearances. He has another two goals and three assists in the Champions League, where Manchester City plays Sporting in the round of 16.

Manchester City heads to London for a match against Arsenal on Saturday. It's unclear whether the injury Cancelo suffered will affect his status for the fixture.