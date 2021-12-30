X

    Lakers Trade Rumors: Rajon Rondo Focus of 'Serious Talks' with Cavaliers

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 31, 2021

    AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

    The Cleveland Cavaliers are holding "serious talks" with the Los Angeles Lakers to acquire veteran point guard Rajon Rondo, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed the report: 

    Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

    The Cleveland Cavaliers are nearing a trade to acquire Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo -- and an agreement is expected to be reached as soon as Friday, sources tell ESPN. Rondo would be able to join Cleveland as soon as he clears Covid protocols.

    That comes in the wake of Ricky Rubio tearing his ACL this week, ending his season, while Collin Sexton was already out for the year with a torn meniscus. Those two injuries have left the resurgent Cavs (20-14) incredibly thin at point guard.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.