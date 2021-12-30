Lakers Trade Rumors: Rajon Rondo Focus of 'Serious Talks' with Cavaliers

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

The Cleveland Cavaliers are holding "serious talks" with the Los Angeles Lakers to acquire veteran point guard Rajon Rondo, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed the report:

That comes in the wake of Ricky Rubio tearing his ACL this week, ending his season, while Collin Sexton was already out for the year with a torn meniscus. Those two injuries have left the resurgent Cavs (20-14) incredibly thin at point guard.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

