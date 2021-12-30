Kyrie Irving Hasn't Discussed Potential Vaccination with Nets Since Return, Nash Says

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash said the organization hasn't had any new conversations with Kyrie Irving about being vaccinated since the guard's return to the team:

"Not since we had those conversations in the preseason," Nash said.

Irving is not eligible to play home games without getting a COVID-19 vaccine because of New York City restrictions. The Nets initially decided he would not be allowed to participate as a part-time player, but they changed their plans earlier this month after the roster was limited because of COVID-19 cases.

"We believe that the addition of Kyrie will not only make us a better team but allow us to more optimally balance the physical demand on the entire roster," general manager Sean Marks said in a statement.

Irving was immediately placed in the league's health and safety protocols after returning, but he was cleared to rejoin the team on Tuesday.

Though it was a personal decision for Irving not to get vaccinated, he said Wednesday it has been tougher than he expected.

"I knew the consequences," he told reporters. "I wasn't prepared for them by any stretch of the imagination."

The 29-year-old must determine if he wants to remain unvaccinated and miss half of his team's games, but it's clear Brooklyn won't mandate a decision for the point guard.

When he is on the floor, the seven-time All-Star should provide a significant boost to the Nets offense after averaging 26.9 points and 6.0 assists per game last year.