Draymond Green Blasts NBA's Decision to Postpone Warriors vs. Nuggets on Twitter

Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA postponed Thursday's scheduled matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets due to the Nuggets being unable to dress eight healthy players amid a number of injuries and COVID-19 issues.

And Warriors star Draymond Green is not happy about it:

On Thursday, the Nuggets reportedly placed head coach Mike Malone, two assistant coaches and players Jeff Green, Zeke Nnaji and Bones Hyland in the NBA's health and safety protocols, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The team also had a number of players questionable to play because of injuries, including Monte Morris, Aaron Gordon, Austin Rivers and Vlatko Cancar.

The Nuggets also don't have a G League affiliate, making it difficult for them to quickly call up players for Thursday night's game.

That marked the 11th NBA game postponed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the omicron variant. According to NBA writer Marc Stein, 100 replacement players have already been signed this season in the league's new roster rules for the pandemic.

Those rules allow teams to sign a replacement player for every rostered player who ends up in the league's health and safety protocols, and requires at least one player be signed for two players in the protocols, two signees for every three players in the protocols, three for every four in the protocols, etc.

With the Nuggets unable to add the necessary replacement players before Thursday's game, however, the contest was called off, much to Green's chagrin.