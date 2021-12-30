Goldberg Discusses Concussion vs. The Undertaker: 'Never Should’ve Done What I Did'

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg reflected on his disastrous 2019 match against The Undertaker in Saudi Arabia during an interview with SmackDown announcer Pat McAfee this week.

Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Matthew Wilkinson), Goldberg explained why things went wrong during his clash with Taker at WWE Super ShowDown:

"I'd been out for a while and everybody's got a routine, and I kind of forgot my routine. But I remembered the headbutt. So, on the way out, I headbutt the door. And I don't know where I am after that, I've got no idea what's going on.

"I'm kind of getting to the ring and then we've got the spot where he moves and I hit the turnbuckle. Well, I didn't go out and look at the turnbuckle beforehand, and it was a different setup from what we normally would have at Raw or SmackDown. I took that one. I try to take things as realistic as possible and I took it wrong. So, let's just say I got another concussion right there and opened myself up pretty good."

Goldberg noted that he finished the match despite being concussed, but he realizes now that he should have handled the situation differently:

"It's the referee and the booker's responsibility to call what's going on in there. You know, they're on the mic and the headset and everything. The referee, I remember he came up to me 10, 15 times during that match, 'How're you doing?' And I'm like, 'I'm good, I'm good.' And by the time he'd walk away, I'd go, 'I don't know what's going on.'

"It was a different answer every time and the fact is, I never should've done what I did. But I did, I tried to go through with it but unfortunately, it turned out to be a debacle. It's a wonder that we both didn't get smashed during that match. It was a very bad missed opportunity. But hey, at the end of the day, I was just trying to provide a better show for everybody else."

The Goldberg vs. Undertaker match is widely considered one of the worst matches in recent memory because of its clunky nature and the fact that Goldberg nearly dropped The Phenom on his head while attempting a Jackhammer.

Taker won the match, which was Goldberg's first in over two years and a first-time-ever attraction that had fans excited going in.

Neither performer delivered to expectations, but they both managed to bounce back in the months and years that followed.

Goldberg won a fun squash match against Dolph Ziggler two months later at SummerSlam 2019, and most recently, he redeemed himself in Saudi Arabia by beating Bobby Lashley in an entertaining Falls Count Anywhere match at Crown Jewel in October.

Meanwhile, The Undertaker took part in an enjoyable match the month after Super ShowDown, as he and Roman Reigns beat Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon at Extreme Rules.

He later had the final match of his illustrious career at WrestleMania 36, beating AJ Styles in the critically acclaimed Boneyard Match.

While Taker's in-ring career is over, the 55-year-old Goldberg has confirmed on multiple occasions that there is one match remaining on his own WWE contract.

