Jaylen Brown Reacts to Celtics' Historically Bad Shooting Performance vs. Clippers

The Boston Celtics' shooting performance Wednesday against the Los Angeles Clippers was nothing short of historic—but in the worst way possible.

The Celtics made only four of their 42 attempts from three in a 91-82 loss to the Clippers, the second-worst shooting performance of a team that attempted at least 40 threes in NBA history.

"I thought we got a lot of open looks that didn't go down," Jaylen Brown told reporters. "I think it's unfortunate timing because we wanted to respond from last game. A lot of those guys came out ready to fight, and we just came up short. We came up f--king short."

The Celtics have lost three straight and were coming off an embarrassing loss to a skeleton-crew Minnesota Timberwolves roster that was without nearly every regular contributor because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Tension is clearly mounting in the Celtics locker room, with Brown dismissing a comment made by Al Horford about players needing to look into the mirror and figure out how to turn the season around.

When asked if he thought the missed shots were contagious, Brown responded: "S--t, I guess so."

Boston won't have an easy road to turning things around, as it hosts the Phoenix Suns on New Year's Eve.