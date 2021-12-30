Becky Lynch Hopes to Wrestle Toni Storm 'One Day' Following WWE Release

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Following Toni Storm's departure from WWE on Wednesday, Raw women's champion Becky Lynch expressed hope that she and Storm could still work together in the future.

According to Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News, Lynch posted a photo of Storm on her Instagram story with the caption, "I hope we meet in the ring one day."

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reported Wednesday that Storm was "gone" from WWE, and he later confirmed the information with the company.

Details surrounding her departure were initially unclear, but Sapp (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News) later reported that Storm requested and was granted her release.

In another follow-up, Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net reported that Storm paid for her own flight home after working a Triple Threat match against Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks at a live event on Tuesday and essentially quit the company.

The timing of the 26-year-old Australian's decision to leave WWE comes as something of a shock since she just competed in a SmackDown Women's Championship match against Flair on last week's episode of SmackDown.

While Storm is set to become a free agent when her non-compete clause expires, Lynch continues to be the face of the women's division on Raw.

She has long established herself as one of WWE's top stars, and there was excitement among fans about some of the young up-and-comers she could eventually wrestle, with Storm undoubtedly on that list.

Lynch and Storm have never faced each other in any capacity, and while it could still happen at some point in the future, a bout won't be in the cards any time soon.

