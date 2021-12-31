Updated 2022 WWE Day 1 Match Card Ahead of PPV

FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

The inaugural edition of the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view is set for New Year's Day, and it will feature several high-stakes matches, including many with titles on the line.

While January is usually reserved only for the Royal Rumble, WWE made the decision to delay the annual December pay-per-view event until January, meaning there could be some seismic shifts in the WWE landscape just a few weeks before one of the biggest shows of the year.

The highly anticipated Universal Championship rematch between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will headline the show, while Big E will defend the WWE Championship against three of the top challengers Raw has to offer.

Here is a look at when and how to watch WWE Day 1, as well as a full rundown of the stacked match card.

Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta

When: Saturday, Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET (Kickoff Show starts at 7 p.m. ET)

Watch: Peacock

Day 1 2022 Match Card

Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Championship: Big E (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Lashley

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Liv Morgan

Edge vs. The Miz

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Usos (c) vs. New Day

Raw Tag Team Championships: RK-Bro (c) vs. The Street Profits

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss

Cesaro & Ricochet vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland (kickoff)

Top Matches to Watch

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

After their hard-hitting match ended in controversial fashion at Crown Jewel, Reigns and Lesnar are set to go at it again at Day 1 with the Universal Championship hanging in the balance.

At Crown Jewel, Reigns won after using the belt, which was thrown into the ring by Paul Heyman. At the time, Heyman was Reigns' special counsel, but given his relationship with Lesnar and the fact that he threw the belt in between the Superstars, it was unclear who he was really trying to help.

With Heyman displaying a soft spot for Lesnar in subsequent weeks, Reigns grew angry. The final straw came when Heyman said he was trying to protect Reigns from Lesnar, which led to The Tribal Chief firing Heyman and hitting him with a Superman Punch.

All signs point toward Heyman getting involved in the Day 1 match in some way, but it is anyone's guess who he will try to help.

On top of the intrigue surrounding Heyman and where he stands, Reigns and Lesnar are two of the best in the business from a bell-to-bell perspective, and they figure to put on a match for the ages.

With the Royal Rumble scheduled for the end of January and WrestleMania set for April, the result of the Day 1 match is likely to have a massive impact on both of those events.

Big E vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Lashley

While Reigns needs only to deal with The Beast Incarnate in his title match, Big E is set to lock horns with three former world champions at Day 1.

Big E's WWE Championship defense was initially supposed to be a singles match against Rollins, but Owens weaseled his way into the match by convincing WWE officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville it would be a good idea to give him an opportunity.

After beating Big E in a non-title match by disqualification due to interference from Rollins, KO was added to the fray.

Lashley was the final piece of the puzzle, as he destroyed all three other participants in the match on a recent episode of Raw and then beat all of them in a gauntlet match to make the Day 1 contest a Fatal 4-Way.

There is no indication that WWE is planning to end Big E's title reign now, but since all three of his opponents are worthy champions in their own right, it isn't outside the realm of possibility that one of them could prevail.

Regardless of the result, the WWE Championship match has show-stealing potential, as Big E, Rollins, Owens and Lashley are four of the best performers WWE has to offer.

Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan

After falling short in a recent Raw Women's Championship match, Liv Morgan will look to fulfill her destiny Saturday at Day 1 against Becky Lynch.

Morgan has been on a roll as of late, but Lynch halted her momentum a couple of weeks ago on Raw when she illegally held the ropes during a pinning combination to beat Liv and retain the Raw Women's title.

There has been an organic groundswell of support behind Morgan in recent months, and it is clear that a large portion of the WWE Universe would love to see her win a championship for the first time.

Standing in her way is Lynch, who has been the most dominant force in the women's division over the past few years and has essentially been unbeatable since returning from maternity leave in August.

Betting against Lynch isn't usually a good idea, and there is no question that she has a solid chance to win at Day 1, but WWE has seemingly been setting the stage for a Morgan victory.

Liv winning the Raw Women's title would be a memorable feel-good moment to start the new year, but Lynch playing spoiler again would make for an interesting storyline moving forward as well.

