Lakers' Malik Monk on Late Collapse vs. Grizzlies: 'S--t Is Super Frustrating, Man'

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Tensions are starting to mount after the Los Angeles Lakers suffered their sixth loss in their last seven games, falling to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.

After the team blew a 14-point second-half lead, Lakers guard Malik Monk didn't hold back when talking to reporters after the game.

"S--t is super frustrating, man," he said. "We've been doing this all year. And we know. We know what it takes. That's why it's so frustrating for us."

Monk had 15 points in the Lakers' 104-99 loss. Los Angeles was led by LeBron James, who poured in 37 points and tied a career-high with eight three-pointers. Russell Westbrook had 16 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists. No other Lakers players scored in double figures.

Los Angeles' only win in this recent stretch came Tuesday against the Houston Rockets, who are last in the Western Conference with a 10-25 record. The Lakers suffered three double-digit losses, a 28-point blowout to the San Antonio Spurs and two 18-point defeats to the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Los Angeles is playing without star forward Anthony Davis, who is sidelined for at least a few more weeks after suffering a sprained MCL on Dec. 17. Davis had been in the midst of a strong season with averages of 23.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.0 blocks.

The Lakers have to hope to get back on track during their upcoming five-game homestand that starts Friday against the Portland Trail Blazers. Los Angeles will also play host to the Timberwolves, Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks before welcoming the Grizzlies to town for a rematch on Jan. 9.