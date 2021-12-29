NBA Trade Rumors: Jazz's Joe Ingles Mentioned in Talks Since 2021 NBA Draft

Photos by Darren Carroll/NBAE via Getty Images

If the Utah Jazz are going to upgrade the roster around star Donovan Mitchell and center Rudy Gobert, don't be surprised if veteran wing Joe Ingles is in the outgoing trade package.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported "Ingles' name has come up since the draft in trade talks, according to rival executives I've spoken to. It's unclear who's initiating that, but his name has been brought up. You have to wonder if the trade talks have gotten to him because he's having a down season compared to last year."

