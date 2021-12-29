Goldberg Injury Update; WWE Rumors on AJ Styles, Omos, Eric Bischoff, Grayson Waller

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Goldberg Says He Needs Shoulder Surgery in Future

Goldberg is in need of surgery, but the WWE Hall of Famer doesn't plan on getting it until his days as an in-ring performer are over.

Appearing this week on the Pat McAfee Show (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News), Goldberg discussed his health and specifically noted that he has been dealing with shoulder issues:

"I won't tell everybody on national radio or television that my shoulder has been destroyed for the last three years, five years, eight years. I need surgery, but I'll get it when I'm done. I'll get it when I'm finished. It's one of those things. Here's the deal: if [WWE Chairman] Vince [McMahon] calls me tomorrow morning and says, 'Hey Goldberg, we need you in a month,' what am I going to do if I get surgery, right? I'll get her done when it's time."

Goldberg also confirmed that he only has one match remaining on his current WWE contract, although he didn't give any indication as to whether he plans to sign another deal with the company once it expires.

The 55-year-old legend is the definition of a part-time performer, as he has wrestled a handful of matches over the past few years, including three in 2021.

Goldberg's most recent match came at Crown Jewel in October where he defeated Bobby Lashley in a Falls Count Anywhere match. That marked revenge for Goldberg after he lost to Lashley at SummerSlam.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

While Goldberg is somewhat limited and best off competing in short matches, he still brings a ton of star power and name recognition to the table, which is why WWE continues to utilize him.

WWE figures to keep using Goldberg as long as it can, and if Goldberg wants to continue wrestling, the surgery will have to wait.

WWE Turns Styles Face, Omos Heel

WWE is reportedly all in on an AJ Styles face turn following his breakup with former tag team partner Omos.

According to PWInsider's Mike Johnson (h/t Michael Perry of Ringside News), multiple sources indicated that Styles is indeed a babyface now, while Omos is remaining on the heel side.

Johnson noted that it was an "untelevised" face turn for Styles since no definitive turn occurred on Raw.

WWE did plant the seeds for his turn on the Dec. 20 Raw, however, as Omos refused to tag The Phenomenal One in during their tag team loss to Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

Styles and Omos had been scheduled to wrestle each other Monday on Raw, but Johnson reported that Omos was sent home from Detroit before the show began.

Instead, Styles faced and defeated Apollo Crews. He was also confronted by Grayson Waller, who is a heel and has been Styles' rival on NXT in recent weeks.

It has been quite some time since Styles was a babyface, and while he has thrived as a heel in WWE, fans seem ready to embrace and cheer him.

Now that Styles is on his own and back to being a face, it isn't outside the realm of possibility that he could work his way back into the world title scene in the near future.

Reported Details Behind Bischoff, Waller Appearances on Raw

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff and NXT's Grayson Waller both made surprise appearances on Monday's Raw, but they were reportedly in the works for quite some time.

According to Johnson (h/t Perry), the Bischoff and Waller appearances were planned last week and had nothing to do with COVID-19 potentially impacting the availability of some Superstars on Raw.

Bischoff was brought in to be the officiant for the vow renewal of The Miz and Maryse, and it was a fitting spot for a cameo since Bischoff has plenty of experience in WWE wedding segments.

Predictably, the vow renewal was crashed by Edge ahead of his match against The Miz at Day 1, and it ended in embarrassment for The Miz and Maryse, as they were given a "Brood Bath" by The Rated-R Superstar.

Waller, who has been involved in a feud with Styles, appeared in the crowd and heckled The Phenomenal One before his match against Crews.

Styles appeared on NXT last week to confront Waller, and on this week's NXT, Waller had some choice words for the former WWE champion.

It was also announced that Styles will appear on next week's New Year's Evil edition of NXT in a segment with Waller.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: profanity).