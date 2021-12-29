LeBron James Jokes Metta Sandiford-Artest Should 'Stay Ready' for Lakers Contract

AP Foto/Eric Christian Smith

With the Los Angeles Lakers roster ravaged with players in health and safety protocols and injured, LeBron James jokingly recruited a blast from the past to suit up.

James appeared on the Spectrum SportsNet postgame show after Tuesday's win over the Houston Rockets and said Metta Sandiford-Artest needs to "stay ready."

"Metta, stay ready cause we may need your ass, man," James said.

Sandiford-Artest, 42, last played with the Lakers during the 2016-17 season. While he didn't have a lot left in the tank a half-decade ago, NBA teams have gotten desperate as the Omicron variant rips through the league.

The Boston Celtics recently signed 40-year-old Joe Johnson to a hardship contract, so Sandiford-Artest would be far from the only old-timer making his way back into the league.