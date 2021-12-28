Kerryon Johnson, Eagles Agree to Contract After Miles Sanders' Hand Injury

John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles will be without Miles Sanders for Sunday's road game against the Washington Football Team because of a broken hand, but they addressed the running back position with another move Tuesday.

Philadelphia announced it signed running back Kerryon Johnson and offensive lineman Luke Juriga to the practice squad.

It also released kicker Matt McCrane from the practice squad and placed wide receiver John Hightower on the practice squad's COVID-19/reserve list.

Sanders missed time with an ankle injury earlier this season, so the Eagles are at least accustomed to playing without their primary option out of the backfield.

Still, they will surely miss his presence considering he has 754 rushing yards and 158 receiving yards. He has also played well of late and ran for at least 120 yards in two of Philadelphia's last three games.

The combination of Jordan Howard, Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott should take over the running back duties whenever Sanders is sidelined, but Howard is dealing with the aftermath of a stinger he suffered in last week's win over the New York Giants.

Bringing Johnson back is something of a reunion after he was on Philadelphia's radar leading into the season.

However, the Eagles waived him from injured reserve with an injury settlement in August.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Johnson saw action on special teams in one game for the San Francisco 49ers this season before being released from the team's practice squad in October, but he played for the Detroit Lions for three years from 2018 through 2020.

His best individual campaign came when he was a rookie, and he tallied 641 rushing yards, 213 receiving yards and four total touchdowns after the Lions selected him with a second-round pick.

The Auburn product likely won't be that involved for the Eagles, but he at least provides injury insurance with Sanders sidelined and Howard at less than 100 percent.