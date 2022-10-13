Report: Carson Wentz to Start for Commanders vs. Bears Despite Injury To Throwing Arm

William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly set to start Thursday night's game against the Chicago Bears despite an injury to his throwing arm.

According to NFL.com's Tom Pelissero, Wentz is "sore and not 100 percent" due to a biceps tendon strain near his throwing shoulder, but he will give it a go nonetheless.

Wentz has a lengthy history of injuries in the NFL, as he had foot surgery prior to the 2021 season and was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list later that year while on the Indianapolis Colts. He also suffered a torn ACL during the 2017 campaign as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.

The North Dakota State product was a Pro Bowler the year he tore his ACL and also impressed in 2019 when he threw for 4,039 yards.

However, he has been inconsistent throughout his career; he led the league with 15 interceptions in 2020 and struggled down the stretch in 2021.

Indianapolis elected to trade him to Washington ahead of the 2022 campaign, and he has responded by completing 62.9 percent of his passes for 1,390 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions for the 1-4 Commanders.

Washington is already well off the pace in what has been an excellent NFC East this season, as the Eagles are the only undefeated team in the NFL at 5-0, while the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are both 4-1.

Thursday marks a golden opportunity to move to 2-4, though, against a Bears team that is 2-3 and has struggled on the offensive side of the ball.