Carson Wentz Placed on COVID-19 List by Colts Ahead of Raiders Game

The Indianapolis Colts announced Tuesday that they have placed quarterback Carson Wentz on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The 28-year-old has completed 62.8 percent of his passes for 25 touchdowns, six interceptions and seven yards per attempt. He's in his first season with the Colts after playing five years with the Philadelphia Eagles, who traded him to Indianapolis in March.

Wentz has started every game this season despite injuries. He had surgery Aug. 2 to repair an issue with his left foot. Colts head coach Frank Reich and the coaching staff gave some background on the ailment, per ESPN's Mike Wells:

"Reich said it's an old injury, possibly from high school, and a broken bone came loose in Wentz's foot. Wentz felt a 'twinge in his foot' when he rolled out and planted to throw late in Thursday's practice, offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said Friday.

"The Colts met with multiple doctors to see what the best recovery process was. All the parties involved agreed surgery was the way to go to remove the bone out of the fifth metatarsal of Wentz's foot and ensure the injury didn't return."

Wentz returned in time for the Colts' season opener against the Seattle Seahawks, which ended in a 28-16 defeat.

The signal-caller then suffered sprains in both ankles during his team's 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams the following week.

Per Colts.com's JJ Stankevitz, Wentz first suffered the left ankle sprain before Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald rolled on his right ankle. The latter injury forced him from the game.

With his placement on the COVID list, Wentz may miss Sunday's matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. The 9-6 Colts are fighting for an AFC South title and playoff berth, and a number of teams—including the 8-7 Raiders—are nipping at their heels.

Rookie Sam Ehlinger, who played collegiately at Texas, is behind Wentz on the depth chart.