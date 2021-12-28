Packers' Aaron Rodgers Says Decision on NFL Future Is 'Constantly' on His Mind

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers' future with the Green Bay Packers has been a hot topic as of late. And while making his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the reigning MVP said he is regularly thinking about his next steps.

"It's constantly in and around the mind," Rodgers said Tuesday. "... It's 'What does happiness look like in the future?' I think that's the thought process. It's not a specific place or destination. It's what's going to make me happiest moving forward."

Rodgers' comments come about two weeks after he told McAfee that he hadn't thought much about his NFL future, saying that's "weeks and weeks and weeks away."

But as the regular season begins to wind down and the Packers head into the playoffs after clinching the NFC North, Rodgers will only continue to receive questions about his future in Green Bay. He was already asked if a Dec. 12 matchup against the Bears could be his final game against Chicago as the Packers quarterback.

“I’m not really thinking about that right now,” Rodgers told reporters at the time. “I’m devoting all my energy and focus to this season."

Rodgers' future in Green Bay has been in question since before his holdout during the team's offseason workouts. He was reportedly upset with the Packers' decision to select Jordan Love as his presumed replacement in the first round in 2020. The team did not address the wide receiver position in that draft.

In addition, Rodgers reportedly wanted general manager Brian Gutekunst fired and made fun of him in group text messages with his Packers teammates, according to Bob McGinn of The Athletic.

However, Rodgers later told McAfee that he's had good conversations with Gutekunst since the offseason, adding that he had been involved in a lot of the franchise's decisions to make the team better.

The three-time first-team All-Pro eventually arrived to training camp after renegotiating his contract and has been all-in for the 2021 season. However, when asked by McAfee on Dec. 14 if he enjoyed being a Packer, his response wasn't very convincing.

Regardless, Rodgers and the Packers could make a deep postseason run. The California native is once again in the MVP conversation having completed 68 percent of his passes for 3,689 yards and 33 touchdowns against four interceptions through 14 games.

The Packers host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Lambeau Field before ending the regular season with a road game against the Detroit Lions on Jan. 9.