Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Ruled Out for Kings Game with Knee Injury

AP Photo/Jon Durr

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play Saturday night against the Sacramento Kings because of right knee soreness, according to Eric Nehm of The Athletic.

It has already been an unlucky year physically for Antetokounmpo, as he notably missed almost two weeks while in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols in December. The forward has also been limited by quad, calf, ankle and knee issues since the start of 2021-22, some of which cost him games, while others just slowed him down.

All that still hasn't stopped Giannis from dominating.

Through 39 games, the superstar is averaging 28.6 points, 11.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists.

It's a continuation of a stretch that features two MVP awards, a Defensive Player of the Year award and an NBA title in the past three seasons.

The Bucks obviously take a significant step back when Antetokounmpo is unavailable, but there is enough depth to make them a tough team to beat while Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday lead the way.

In addition to Giannis, the Bucks will be without center Brook Lopez (back surgery) and guard Grayson Allen (hip) on Saturday.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

That means Middleton and Holiday will carry the load for the reigning NBA champs, and Bobby Portis, Pat Connaughton, Jordan Nwora and George Hill will also play key roles.