Bron Breakker Defeats Tommaso Ciampa, Wins NXT Title at WWE NXT New Year's Evil 2022

Photo credit: WWE.com

Bron Breakker defeated Tommaso Ciampa on the New Year's Evil edition of NXT on Tuesday to win the NXT Championship.

Breakker's power and athleticism were on full display in this match:

The ending sequence began when Breakker hit Ciampa with a diving bulldog off the turnbuckle. He then stood over a stunned Ciampa and put him in the Steiner Recliner. A tired Ciampa soon tapped out, and a new champ was crowned.

Tuesday marked the second singles match between Breakker and Ciampa, as they initially clashed with the NXT title on the line at Halloween Havoc in October.

Breakker performed well in their first meeting and didn't go down easily, but Ciampa was ultimately able to defeat him by hitting Bron with a flurry of finishing and signature moves.

Remarkably, the Halloween Havoc bout was only Breakker's second singles match in WWE, putting him on a faster track to the top than almost anyone else in WWE history.

The loss did little to deter the son of former WWE and WCW star Rick Steiner, as he put himself back in the title conversation with his performance at the NXT WarGames pay-per-view in December.

Breakker led a team of NXT 2.0 Superstars that also included Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller and Tony D'Angelo against the Black and Gold squad of veterans that included Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne and LA Knight.

It can be argued that Breakker was the MVP of the WarGames match, as he led his team to victory by pinning Ciampa.

On the heels of that huge win, as well as victories over Gargano and Roderick Strong in singles competition, Breakker earned a second shot at the NXT Championship.

This time, Ciampa was proactive in terms of imposing his will on Breakker and trying to get inside the 24-year-old youngster's head leading up to New Year's Evil.

Following Breakker's recent win over Strong, Ciampa jumped his rival and made it clear that he wouldn't go quietly as the face of NXT.

Ciampa cut a heated promo the next week in which he praised Breakker but also questioned if he was ready for the spotlight. An intense Ciampa even slapped Breakker in an effort to establish dominance.

It was clear that Ciampa was desperate to maintain his standing atop NXT, but the inevitable ascension of Breakker could not be stopped Tuesday, as the rising star became NXT champion for the first time.

