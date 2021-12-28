Report: Wizards' Montrezl Harrell Enters NBA's COVID Protocols Ahead of Heat Game

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell has entered the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Wizards have seven players in the protocols ahead of Tuesday's game against the Miami Heat.

Washington placed Anthony Gill, Thomas Bryant and Aaron Holiday in COVID protocols Monday alongside Bradley Beal, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Raul Neto.

The Wizards had one game postponed last week because of multiple positive tests within the Brooklyn Nets organization, but they are now limited by their own outbreak.

Washington has also struggled on the court with eight losses in the last 11 games to fall to 17-16 after a hot start.

Losing Harrell is another tough blow. The center is averaging 14.5 points and 7.3 rebounds per game this season. He scored 15 points in 18 minutes off the bench in his last game against the Philadelphia 76ers before being ejected.

The 27-year-old has strengthened Washington's depth after coming over from the Los Angeles Lakers in the Russell Westbrook trade.

Daniel Gafford will take on a bigger role with Isaiah Todd likely to get extra minutes at center.