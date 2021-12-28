WWE Rumors on Edge's Future, Omos Leaving Early, Vince McMahon Not Backstage at Raw

FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

Edge Reportedly Scheduled for Regular Appearances on Raw

While Edge is a part-time performer at this point in his wrestling career, there are reportedly plans in place for him to appear regularly between now and the Royal Rumble later next month.

According to PWInsider's Mike Johnson, Edge is scheduled to appear on "several" episodes of Raw following Saturday's Day 1 pay-per-view.

Edge has been a consistent presence on Raw for the past few weeks since returning from a hiatus after beating Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match at Crown Jewel in October.

Upon making his return on Raw, Edge was interrupted by The Miz, who also returned from an absence due to his participation in Dancing with the Stars.

Edge and Miz have been in the midst of a heated rivalry, which has also included Miz's wife, Maryse.

On Monday's Raw, Miz and Maryse had a vow renewal ceremony hosted by Eric Bischoff, but Edge predictably interrupted and ultimately ruined the ceremony by covering Miz and Maryse in black sludge via a Brood Bath.

Edge and Miz are slated to clash at Day 1 on Saturday, and the aftermath of that pay-per-view will be the build toward the Rumble.

The Rated-R Superstar won the men's Royal Rumble last year, and it stands to reason that he will be part of the field again this year.

Edge doesn't figure to repeat as the winner, but whomever eliminates him from the match could establish themselves as his WrestleMania opponent.

Omos Reportedly Left Raw Early

After initially being scheduled for Monday's Raw, Omos reportedly left the arena before the show started.

According to Johnson, Omos was in Detroit for Raw, but he flew home in the hours prior to the show and never made an appearance.

WWE had advertised a match between former tag team partners Omos and AJ Styles for Raw after their breakup, but with Omos not appearing, Styles faced and defeated Apollo Crews instead.

No reason was reported for Omos' absence, but he was one of several notable Superstars who did not appear on Raw, including WWE champion Big E, Raw women's champion Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley.

Those wrestlers were also absent from a live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday, prompting WWE to make Edge a late addition to the show and have him face Kevin Owens in a steel cage main event.

On Sunday, Rollins tweeted, "Merry Covid Christmas to me," which suggests he may have tested positive for COVID-19. Given the recent uptick in cases in the United States, there has naturally been speculation that the other wrestlers absent from the house show and Raw were impacted by COVID-19 as well.

Unlike Rollins, Lynch, Big E and Lashley, Omos did take part in the MSG house show on Sunday, losing to Styles by disqualification.

Given that Omos and Styles are still in the midst of a rivalry, it stands to reason that their match will happen whenever Omos is able to return.

Rumors on Who Was in Charge at Monday's Raw

In addition to being shorthanded on the talent side, many of the top decision-makers in WWE were reportedly not backstage for Monday's Raw in Detroit.

According to Johnson, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was chief among those who were absent.

Other key figures who were not present for Raw reportedly included Bruce Prichard, Kevin Dunn, Michael Hayes and on-screen authority figure Adam Pearce.

With all of the aforementioned names gone, the main people in charge of Raw were reportedly talent relations head John Laurinaitis and lead creative writer Ed Koskey.

The vow renewal ceremony involving Miz, Maryse and Edge was in the main event slot of the show, while other key segments included United States champion Damian Priest facing Dolph Ziggler, The Street Profits defeating The Mysterios and both members of RK-Bro facing both members of Alpha Academy in separate singles matches.

Monday's Raw was the go-home edition of the show prior to Saturday's Day 1 pay-per-view, and it had a unique feel since so many heavy hitters both in front of and behind the camera were missing.

