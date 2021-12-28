Jazz's Jordan Clarkson Says Spurs Fan Crossed the Line With 'Malicious' Comments

Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson addressed a heated interaction he had with a San Antonio Spurs fan in Monday's 110-104 victory.

Clarkson had to be held back by teammates at one point while arguing with the fan, who was subsequently escorted away from his seat. The 6'4" scorer explained how the fan "was a little too malicious" and "did cross the line."

He also reflected how he didn't want to respond in a way that would draw a fine from the NBA since he "could put that in my daughter's pocket," positing she could purchase a new Bugatti with the cash.

The incident comes less than a week after Denver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers complained about two Oklahoma City Thunder fans who made comments about his father and sister. Rivers requested the fans be ejected from the arena.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James took the same approach toward a pair of Indiana Pacers fans in November.

James said the fans directed "obscene gestures and words" toward him that crossed the line of typical courtside banter.

The problem was much more pronounced toward the end of the 2020-21 season.

Russell Westbrook got popcorn dumped on him as he was walking back to the locker room. A New York Knicks fan spit on Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young. The father of Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant said his wife received a lewd remark from one Jazz fan and another fan made a racist comment toward him when the Grizzlies were in Salt Lake City. Boston police arrested a fan who threw a water bottle toward Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving.