Christian Wood Offers Fan Courtside Rockets Tickets After Bad Pass Hits Her in Head

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Christian Wood is not a point guard.

He proved that on Monday night with this errant pass that conked an unsuspecting fan on the head as she walked to her seat during the matchup between the Houston Rockets and Charlotte Hornets:

That doesn't mean he isn't capable of an assist, however. Wood said after the game he would hook up the fan with courtside tickets in the future.

"I hope she's OK," he told reporters after the game. "If she needs tickets to a game, I got her."

To be fair, fans in Charlotte have grown accustomed to mediocre quarterback play, so the inaccurate pass from the Rockets big man on Monday night wasn't anything new to them. Wood will probably stick to playing center, though.