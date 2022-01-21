Pelicans' Brandon Ingram Diagnosed with Ankle Injury After Win vs. Knicks

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram suffered a sprained right ankle in the team's 102-91 win over the New York Knicks on Thursday night.

Ingram played 27 minutes in the victory, though he sat for the entire fourth quarter. He finished with 15 points, six assists and five rebounds.

A sixth-year player out of Duke, Ingram has proved to be a reliable scoring option, but he's had trouble staying on the floor. The 24-year-old hasn't played more than 62 games in a season since playing 79 in his rookie year for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2016-17.

Entering Thursday night, Ingram was averaging 22.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game for a Pelicans team that's currently occupying the No. 13 seed in the Western Conference.

With Ingram set for further evaluation, it's unclear if he'll be available for the team's next game Monday against the Indiana Pacers.