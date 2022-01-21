X

    Pelicans' Brandon Ingram Diagnosed with Ankle Injury After Win vs. Knicks

    Doric SamJanuary 21, 2022

    AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

    New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram suffered a sprained right ankle in the team's 102-91 win over the New York Knicks on Thursday night.   

    Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

    Willie Green says Brandon Ingram had a right ankle sprain and it was not an option to put him back in in the fourth quarter. Says he’ll be fully evaluated when they get back home.

    Ingram played 27 minutes in the victory, though he sat for the entire fourth quarter. He finished with 15 points, six assists and five rebounds. 

    A sixth-year player out of Duke, Ingram has proved to be a reliable scoring option, but he's had trouble staying on the floor. The 24-year-old hasn't played more than 62 games in a season since playing 79 in his rookie year for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2016-17.

    Entering Thursday night, Ingram was averaging 22.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game for a Pelicans team that's currently occupying the No. 13 seed in the Western Conference. 

    With Ingram set for further evaluation, it's unclear if he'll be available for the team's next game Monday against the Indiana Pacers. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.