Boise State out of 2021 Arizona Bowl vs. Central Michigan amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Douglas Stringer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Boise State football team's season has come to an end.

Per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the school announced that it has withdrawn from the Barstool Arizona Bowl against Central Michigan because of COVID-19 issues within its program. The game, which is scheduled for Friday, has not been canceled and the Arizona Bowl is seeking a replacement team for the Broncos.

"We feel for the young men in our program who were very much looking forward to closing out their season, and for some, their football careers," Boise State athletic director Jeramiah Dickey said in a statement.

The Broncos ended their season with a 7-5 record and finished third in the Mountain West mountain division with a conference record of 5-3. Boise State's last game was a 27-16 loss to San Diego State, which had ended a four-game win streak.

Rittenberg noted that Central Michigan can seek a release from the Mid-Atlantic Conference to play in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, which is also scheduled for Friday. Washington State is without an opponent after Miami was forced to withdraw from the game on Sunday because of COVID-19 issues.

Washington State athletic director Pat Chun said in a statement that the school is working with the Pac-12 and the Sun Bowl to find a replacement opponent for the Cougars.

The Arizona Bowl is the fifth bowl game to be impacted by the recent COVID-19 outbreak that has been affecting the sports world. The Military Bowl and Fenway Bowl were both canceled. Texas A&M withdrew from the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest and was replaced by Rutgers.