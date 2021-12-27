Nets' Steve Nash Gives Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving COVID-19 Protocol Return Updates

Al Bello/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash said Kevin Durant could be back with the team as soon as this week when they return to Brooklyn for a Thursday matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers, although Kyrie Irving will need at least a week or two of preparation time once he's eligible to return.

"I think there's a good chance Kevin will be," Nash told reporters about the possibility of Durant playing this week. "With Kyrie, I'm not so sure, but it's coming. He's already been [in protocols since Dec. 18]. ... He's got to be getting close."

Both players are in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

