    Nets' Steve Nash Gives Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving COVID-19 Protocol Return Updates

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 28, 2021

    Al Bello/Getty Images

    Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash said Kevin Durant could be back with the team as soon as this week when they return to Brooklyn for a Thursday matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers, although Kyrie Irving will need at least a week or two of preparation time once he's eligible to return. 

    "I think there's a good chance Kevin will be," Nash told reporters about the possibility of Durant playing this week. "With Kyrie, I'm not so sure, but it's coming. He's already been [in protocols since Dec. 18]. ... He's got to be getting close."

    Both players are in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. 

