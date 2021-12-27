Blazers' HC Chauncey Billups Reportedly Enters COVID-19 Health and Safety Protocols

Soobum Im/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups will be unavailable for the time being after entering the NBA's health and safety protocols Monday, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski added that assistant Scott Brooks will serve as Portland's head coach until Billups returns.

The Blazers are one of several teams currently dealing with roster issues because of the league's health and safety protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a running list by CBS Sports' James Herbert, Portland has added seven players to the protocols since Dec. 24.

That group includes two starters, Jusuf Nurkic and Robert Covington.

Billups is the sixth head coach to be entered into the health and safety protocols. Wojnarowski reported Monday that Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams would also be sidelined.

Frank Vogel (Los Angeles Lakers), Rick Carlisle (Indiana Pacers), Billy Donovan (Chicago Bulls) and Alvin Gentry (Sacramento Kings) have also been in the protocols since last week.

The Blazers play six of their next seven games at home. Their only road game during this stretch is Friday against the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.

Billups is in his first season as Portland's head coach. He was hired to replace Terry Stotts in June after spending the 2020-21 season as an assistant on Tyronn Lue's staff with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Trail Blazers are 11th in the Western Conference standings with a 13-19 record. They have lost 11 of their last 14 games following a 10-8 start this season.