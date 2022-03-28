Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Out for Celtics vs. Raptors with Knee Injuries

AP Photo/Jon Durr

The Boston Celtics will be without Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown for Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors because of right patella tendinopathy and right knee tendinopathy, respectively.

Tatum is averaging 27.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists in his fifth NBA season. He's a two-time All-Star whose Celtics teams have never missed the playoffs since his arrival in 2017.

Brown, an All-Star last year, is averaging 23.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

Both have been catalysts for the Celtics' dramatic turnaround. Boston had a 25-25 record Jan. 28, but the C's have since gone 22-3 and sit first in the Eastern Conference at 47-28.

Tatum only missed time this season after he entered the league's health and safety protocols Dec. 27 and sat four games. Brown has missed 15 games with ankle and hamstring injuries.

Players who could see more time in the frontcourt sans Tatum include Grant Williams and Daniel Theis. Derrick White and Aaron Nesmith will get extra minutes with Brown out.

Their presence is sorely needed as the Celtics look to keep the positive momentum going.