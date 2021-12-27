Alvin Gentry on Kings' Loss to Grizzlies: 'Most Disappointed I've Been in 34 Years'

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Sacramento Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry ripped into his team after Sunday's 127-102 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, blasting his club for a lack of execution and effort.

"It's the most disappointed I've been in 34 years in the NBA, I can honestly say that," Gentry told reporters. "That performance was absolutely ridiculous. We didn't play hard, we didn't compete. We didn't guard the ball, we didn't guard screen-and-rolls. We didn't follow the game plan. No competitiveness whatsoever. They basically toyed with us. I'm totally disappointed, and everybody in this building should be disappointed."

The Kings allowed the Grizzlies to record 19 offensive rebounds while committing 18 turnovers as a team, leading Memphis to get 19 extra shot opportunities.

Sacramento has dropped three straight games and seven of its last nine and currently sits in 12th place in the Western Conference at 13-21.

Gentry took over as interim coach after the firing of Luke Walton last month. He returned to the bench Sunday after missing the previous five games because of a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

The team has gone 5-7 in 12 games coached by Gentry.