Lakers' Dennis Schröder's Regular Season Status Unknown After Suffering Finger Injury

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

It is reportedly unclear if Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schröder will be ready for the start of the 2022-23 NBA regular season next week because of a finger injury.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Schröder will not play in Friday's preseason game against the Sacramento Kings as the Lakers work to determine the severity of his injury through testing.

Schröder missed time last season as a member of the Boston Celtics when he was placed in the league's health and safety protocols, but he has played at least 61 games in each of his previous eight campaigns.

When healthy, he can be an important part of Los Angeles' backcourt rotation as someone who can provide secondary scoring with his ability to get into the lane off the bounce and hit from the outside at times.

Schröder was signed by L.A. late in the offseason after he turned in an excellent performance for Germany in EuroBasket 2022.

After spending the 2020-21 season with the Lakers, Schröder played for the Celtics and Houston Rockets last season, but he is once again poised to be a significant part of L.A.'s rotation when healthy.

If Schröder is sidelined, look for the Lakers to turn toward Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley and Lonnie Walker IV for more playing time.