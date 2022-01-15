Bulls' Lonzo Ball Ruled Out for Celtics Game with Knee Injury

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball was ruled out for Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics with left knee soreness.

In his first year with the Bulls, Ball previously missed time after being placed in health and safety protocols.

Ball has been solid when in the lineup, posting 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 42.3 percent from the field and 42.3 percent from deep.

Look for Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu to see more time with Ball out of the lineup.

The Bulls are dealing with a number of injuries heading into the game against the Celtics with Ball, Zach LaVine, Alex Caruso, Javonte Green and Derrick Jones Jr. all sidelined.