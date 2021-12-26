Lakers Rumors: Isaiah Thomas Won't Get 2nd 10-Day Contract; Multiple Teams Interested

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers won't offer Isaiah Thomas a second 10-day contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Charania reported that "multiple teams" are expected to pursue the two-time All-Star, who has averaged 9.3 points and 1.5 assists in 25.3 minutes per game over four appearances with L.A.

The Lakers' decision is unexpected, if only because they just placed Rajon Rondo in the NBA's health and safety protocols. His absence opened a void in the backcourt, one that Thomas could continue to help address.

The 32-year-old's NBA comeback makes for a great story. Whether it was representing Team USA outside of the Olympic cycle or competing in the NBA G League, he did whatever it took to return to the Association.

Thomas dropped 19 points in his Lakers debut, showing he can still be a dynamic scorer on a given night.

His 30.8 field-goal percentage (22.7 percent on three-pointers) raise some concerns about his offensive efficiency, though. He's also averaging nearly as many turnovers (1.3) as he is assists.

Defense has long been a problem for the 5'9" guard, too, one that hasn't gotten any better as he aged and went under the knife for a hip injury. According to NBA.com, opponents have gone 18-of-35 from the field when he is their primary defender.

A number of teams around the league have seen their ranks depleted because of the surge of COVID-19 cases. That has opened the door for aging vets such as Thomas and younger players looking for a first shot in the NBA.

At the very least, it seems likely Thomas will get another 10-day deal with a different franchise.