NFL Rumors: Chiefs' Travis Kelce 'in Doubt' for Week 1 vs. Lions with Knee Injury

John Cordes/AP Images for Panini

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce hyper-extended his knee during Tuesday's practice and his status is "in doubt" for Thursday night's opener against the Detroit Lions, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

However, Kelce is "not believed" to be dealing with a "long-term injury."

ESPN's Adam Schefter provided an additional update that Kelce's did not tear his ACL:

The Chiefs officially listed Kelce as a limited participant in practice on Tuesday's injury report.

The future Hall of Famer has been almost entirely healthy over the course of his career. He's missed four total games over the last nine seasons, with the Cincinnati product proving especially durable since playing only one snap in his rookie season.

Kelce, an eight-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion, is coming off an impressive 2022 season in which he caught 110 passes for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns in 17 games.

Kelce has been one of the most productive tight ends in football, and the Chiefs won't be able to replicate his performance if he's slated to miss time. Noah Gray and Blake Bell are the two remaining tight ends on the Chiefs' depth chart.

Wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore should see some more targets if Kelce is sidelined.