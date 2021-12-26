Woj: Hawks' John Collins Entered in NBA's COVID Protocols After Loss to Knicks in NY

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Atlanta Hawks placed forwards John Collins and Jalen Johnson in health and safety protocols following Saturday's loss to the New York Knicks.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported 10 Hawks players are now in protocols.

Atlanta played Saturday with a bare-bones roster that had Trae Young, Kevin Huerter and Danilo Gallinari, among others, all out of the lineup. The Hawks stood little chance of putting forth any offensive effort in their 101-87 loss to the Knicks.

It's unclear whether the Hawks will have the eight players required to play in Monday's game against the Chicago Bulls, who are themselves coming off a massive outbreak that led to two postponements and another game pushed back because of an outbreak on the Toronto Raptors.

Wojnarowski reported the Hawks plan to sign Chaundee Brown to a 10-day hardship contract.

Collins is averaging 17.6 points and 7.9 rebounds this season, his first in a five-year, $125 million pact he signed in August. Johnson was the Hawks' first-round pick this season out of Duke but has gotten minimal playing time.